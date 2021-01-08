Menu

Chelsea youngster’s future uncertain as question marks remain amid Rennes and Newcastle United interest

The Athletic have provided an update on Fikayo Tomori’s Chelsea future – and there appears to be as much uncertainty as ever.

Tomori featured regularly during Frank Lampard’s first season as Chelsea manager, but has had his opportunities to impress limited this time around.

With Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma establishing themselves as Chelsea’s settled centre-back pairing, something they didn’t have last year, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger deputising, Tomori has been forced to watch from the sidelines.

As per The Athletic, the Englishman is keen to leave the club on-loan this month. Though, it’s unclear whether a knee injury sustained by Christensen during the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa will leave Chelsea reluctant to let him go.

If Chelsea do give Tomori the green light to depart, The Athletic report that both Rennes and Newcastle United are monitoring this situation. Leeds United, though, who have been linked as per the report, are not interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Tomori would have ideally liked to have something lined up prior to the opening of the transfer window, but we’re almost a third of the way through it already and there doesn’t appear to have been any considerable movement on his future.

