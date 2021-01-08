Video: Absolute scenes of joy for Aston Villa’s kids as Louie Barry fires them level against Liverpool

You really did fear the worst tonight when Liverpool went with a strong side to play Aston Villa’s youth team ,but it looks like we might just have a cup tie on our hands.

Louie Barry attracted some interest last year when he moved to Barcelona from West Brom, but he’s back in England with Villa now and he’s just broken through to level the game:

Oh my goodness, Aston Villa have scored a brilliant goal to equalise against Liverpool! ? Louie Barry has put his name up in lights and he can’t quite believe it!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/WrKE2yG0ZR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021

You can see in the celebrations what that moment means to the players, but surely Liverpool will still go on to win this?