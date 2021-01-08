Menu

Video: Absolute scenes of joy for Aston Villa’s kids as Louie Barry fires them level against Liverpool

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

You really did fear the worst tonight when Liverpool went with a strong side to play Aston Villa’s youth team ,but it looks like we might just have a cup tie on our hands.

Louie Barry attracted some interest last year when he moved to Barcelona from West Brom, but he’s back in England with Villa now and he’s just broken through to level the game:

You can see in the celebrations what that moment means to the players, but surely Liverpool will still go on to win this?

More Stories Louie Barry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.