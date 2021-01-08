Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore has absolutely fired his side into the lead in Friday’s FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace.

With two FA Cup Third Round ties happening on Friday night, Wolves are arguably embroiled in the tougher of the two affairs after Liverpool were gifted with the chance to face-off against a youthful Aston Villa.

However, with both games fast approaching half-time, it has been Wolves’ Traore who has scored the best goal, so far.

During the 35th-minute the Spanish winger fired an absolute rocket of an effort towards Palace’s goal, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Brilliant strike.

