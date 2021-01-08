Menu

(Video) Adama Traore scores absolute rocket against Palace in FA Cup

Crystal Palace FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore has absolutely fired his side into the lead in Friday’s FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace.

READ MORE: Video: Absolute scenes of joy for Aston Villa’s kids as Louie Barry fires them level against Liverpool

With two FA Cup Third Round ties happening on Friday night, Wolves are arguably embroiled in the tougher of the two affairs after Liverpool were gifted with the chance to face-off against a youthful Aston Villa.

However, with both games fast approaching half-time, it has been Wolves’ Traore who has scored the best goal, so far.

During the 35th-minute the Spanish winger fired an absolute rocket of an effort towards Palace’s goal, leaving the keeper with no chance.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Absolute scenes of joy for Aston Villa’s kids as Louie Barry fires them level against Liverpool
Declan Rice linked with move to Chelsea on Transfer Gossip show
(Video) Gini Wijnaldum misses sitter against Aston Villa youngsters

Brilliant strike.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Adama Traore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.