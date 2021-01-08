Menu

(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Aston Villa’s equaliser

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly disappointed after Aston Villa’s kids shockingly equalised against his full strength Reds in Friday night’s FA Cup Third Round tie.

READ MORE: Leicester City in talks with Celtic over transfer of central defender

Klopp watched on as Sadio Mane opened the scoring after just the first few minutes as it looked like Liverpool would go on to stream-roll the youthful Villains.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Michael Owen was warned about the abilities of Aston Villa goal scorer Louie Barry by John Terry this morning
Leicester City in talks with Celtic over transfer of central defender
(Video) Adama Traore scores absolute rocket against Palace in FA Cup

However, just five-minutes after Mane headed home the game’s opener, Villa youngster Louie Barry shocked football fans all around the world after pulling his side level.

Although the match is now 4-1 to Liverpool, you could clearly see how disappointed Klopp was with his defence during the first-half.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Louie Barry Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.