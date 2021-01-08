(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Aston Villa’s equaliser

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly disappointed after Aston Villa’s kids shockingly equalised against his full strength Reds in Friday night’s FA Cup Third Round tie.

Klopp watched on as Sadio Mane opened the scoring after just the first few minutes as it looked like Liverpool would go on to stream-roll the youthful Villains.

However, just five-minutes after Mane headed home the game’s opener, Villa youngster Louie Barry shocked football fans all around the world after pulling his side level.

Although the match is now 4-1 to Liverpool, you could clearly see how disappointed Klopp was with his defence during the first-half.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport