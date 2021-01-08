Video: Kenny Dalglish scores one of his greatest goals on this day

On this day, 8 January, 1977 – Celtic beat Dundee United by two goals to one at Tannadice.

There’s nothing extraordinary about that fact, but something extraordinary occurred during that game.

16,000 fans packed into the stadium and they were treated to Kenny Dalglish scoring this absolutely fantastic volley, which bent into the top corner on 13 minutes.

8th January 1977, Kenny Dalglish scores this belter as Celtic beat Dundee Utd 2:1 at Tannadice. @kennethdalglish pic.twitter.com/wW1UaJvfrV — Li’l Ze (@LilZe_7) January 8, 2021

The home side levelled things up through McAdam with 15 minutes remaining, but Johnny Doyle’s late stab beyond McAlpine gave Celtic a 2-1 win in the final moments of play.

The day had been reserved for Kenny Dalglish, who was playing his 300th match for Celtic. He capped the occasion with that outrageous volley, which surely ranks as one of the best goals in his long and illustrious career at Celtic and Liverpool.

Dalglish played in the European Cup semi finals in 1972 and 1974 for Celtic, after missing out on the 1967 and 1970 European Cup finals with the Glasgow club. He made amends, however, by winning football’s most prestigious trophy on no less than three occasions at Anfield!