(Video) Leroy Sane rocket strike knocks opponent off feet

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane has unleashed a rocket of a strike which saw Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter knocked off his feet.

Currently trailing 3-2 in Friday night’s hotly contested Bundesliga match-up, Sane attempted to get his side back level at 3-3.

However, despite the talented German unleashing a venomous effort, Gladbach defender Ginter was equal to it as he threw his body on the line in a desperate attempt to block the 24-year-old’s thunderbolt.

As Sane’s effort made contact with the Gladbach defender’s head it was clear to see just how much of an impact it had on him.

The effort which packed a serious punch left the centre-back visibly out cold and grounded for quite some time. Ouch!

Pictures courtesy of MOLA TV

