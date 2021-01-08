TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, is never short of an opinion or two, and this time his words may just ring true.
Manchester United were again found wanting earlier this week, after a lacklustre display against rivals, Man City, saw the Red Devils tumble out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage.
It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fourth semi-final defeat since taking over the Old Trafford hot-seat.
Whilst Jordan had enough to say about the Norwegian, he didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the playing staff, suggesting that Anthony Martial could even get his manager sacked.
? “#MCFC & #LFC are not better than two years ago & #MUFC still can’t beat them.”
? “Would any of the top three employ Ole?”
? “Some of those players aren’t good enough. Martial will get you sacked.”@SJOpinion10 doesn’t hold back when asked about Man United. pic.twitter.com/gvVt4rDnY1
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 7, 2021
martial will never be better that United think he may going to be believe me if not we will see after 4yrs let’s see
Guess you`re right.
Thank you, neither of martial or rashford ,they can never be good enough, two of them can never make it even in Tottenham team,At.Madrid,sell two of them and try and get good player,they are not,zaha is far better to two of them.