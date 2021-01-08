TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, is never short of an opinion or two, and this time his words may just ring true.

Manchester United were again found wanting earlier this week, after a lacklustre display against rivals, Man City, saw the Red Devils tumble out of the Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage.

It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fourth semi-final defeat since taking over the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Whilst Jordan had enough to say about the Norwegian, he didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the playing staff, suggesting that Anthony Martial could even get his manager sacked.