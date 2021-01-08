Video: Michael Owen was warned about the abilities of Aston Villa goal scorer Louie Barry by John Terry this morning

Louie Barry may be well known in England due to his move to Barcelona last year, but nobody had really seen him in action to judge how good he was.

He announced himself tonight with a calm finish to bring Aston Villa’s kids back into the game against Liverpool, but it turns out that Villa assistant John Terry had warned Michael Owen about his quality this morning:

Pictures from BT Sport

Liverpool will surely still go on to win the game, but Barry’s goal was a pure moment of joy that will go down in FA Cup history.