Ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup tie with Birmingham City, Pep Guardiola was keen to pay tribute to Sergio Aguero.

The club’s record goalscorer has endured a torrid time with injuries of late, however, he will play against the Championship outfit and is likely to be raring to go.

The fulsome praise that Guardiola bestowed upon the striker doesn’t sound like the sort of language one would use if you were looking to sell a player.

Out of contract in the summer, the rumours will continue until finally Aguero signs a new deal.