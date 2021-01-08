Menu

Video: Wonderful moment as Louie Barry has to chase down Fabinho to get his debut shirt back

You really did have to fear for the Aston Villa players tonight as they took on a strong Liverpool side, but the evening probably went as well as they could’ve hoped for.

They played well, produced a moment of FA Cup magic when they equalised just before half time and instead of being scarred by a heavy defeat, they can go home knowing they did themselves and the team proud.

Louie Barry will take the headlines for his goal and excellent performance, but he almost had a nightmare at the final whistle when he swapped his shirt with Fabinho.

It was quickly pointed out to him that he’s just given away his own shirt from debut, so he quickly had to hunt the Brazilian down to get it back:

That tweet suggests he got to keep Fabinho’s shirt but it also looks like the Liverpool man takes his own top back, so hopefully he did the classy thing and let Barry keep both.

