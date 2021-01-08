Video: Wonderful moment as Louie Barry has to chase down Fabinho to get his debut shirt back

You really did have to fear for the Aston Villa players tonight as they took on a strong Liverpool side, but the evening probably went as well as they could’ve hoped for.

They played well, produced a moment of FA Cup magic when they equalised just before half time and instead of being scarred by a heavy defeat, they can go home knowing they did themselves and the team proud.

Louie Barry will take the headlines for his goal and excellent performance, but he almost had a nightmare at the final whistle when he swapped his shirt with Fabinho.

It was quickly pointed out to him that he’s just given away his own shirt from debut, so he quickly had to hunt the Brazilian down to get it back:

This is amazing ? Louie Barry swapped shirts with Fabinho, but after a word with a member of Villa staff, chased him down the tunnel to ask for it back! Now he’s got Fabinho’s shirt, and his debut shirt ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/6P36O5ciiW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2021

That tweet suggests he got to keep Fabinho’s shirt but it also looks like the Liverpool man takes his own top back, so hopefully he did the classy thing and let Barry keep both.