Video: “You see that in Sunday League over Hackney Marshes,” Lee Bowyer’s post-match rant

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home against Accrington Stanley tonight.

The result allows Stanley to leapfrog Charlton and Lee Bowyer was less than impressed. Indeed, the Addicks boss cut a deflated figure during his interview with Sky Sports, before he launched in to an astonishing rant, in which he described some of the play as the type “You see in Sunday League over Hackney Marshes.”

Beyond that remark, Bowyer was also fuming at players jumping out of tackles. He said his team were soft defensively and “I told them if anyone does that again you will never play for me again, ever.”