As Derby County try to gain the points to pull them away from the Championship’s bottom three, the last piece of news that Wayne Rooney will want to hear is that two of the club’s brightest youngsters might be off to pastures new.

The Rams have plenty of time to get themselves out of the bun fight in the English second-tier, with only 11 points separating the bottom nine clubs.

Clearly, however, Derby need to retain their best exponents in order to give themselves every chance of not falling through the trap door to League One.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have come calling for Jason Knight and 19-year-old sensation, Louie Sibley.

Knight has played 34 times for the senior side according to Football Insider, with Sibley having started five games in 2020/21.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United duo will leave the club Senegalese hit-man’s agent stalling on the deal to take his client to West Ham Newcastle to beat Leeds to highly-rated but out-of-favour Chelsea star this January

Both can operating as central or attacking midfielders, and are bound to be a huge loss if the club were willing to cash in.

A best-case scenario may be to allow them to leave in the summer, once survival is assured.