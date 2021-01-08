It’s not often that West Ham get the better of Liverpool, but it appears they’re ready to challenge the reigning Premier League champions to a centre-back signing that could shape the course of their season.

According to Bild and cited by Hammers News, 20-year-old Turkish International, Ozan Kabak, is Jurgen Klopp’s top January transfer target.

Available at a bargain £13.5m according to Sport 1 and cited by Hammers News, AC Milan are also alleged to be interested.

However, though David Moyes needs a striker first and foremost, the chance to sign such a highly-rated player for next to nothing is a deal that he surely can’t turn down given the opportunity.

More Stories / Latest News “I have no intention of responding” – Arsenal loanee William Saliba’s comments suggest he’s not happy with Mikel Arteta at all Wayne Rooney may have to accept losing two of Derby’s brightest talents to Leeds Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Man United duo will leave the club

Where the Hammers hold the aces is that Kabak will undoubtedly get more minutes at the London Stadium than he would with the Anfield outfit or at the San Siro.

With Schalke rooted to the foot of the Bundesliga table without a win in any of their 14 games to date they can ill afford an exodus, but the money might just come in handy.