Menu

West Ham set to rival Juventus and Dortmund for £20M-rated striker

Posted by

According to an exclusive report by 90min, West Ham are set to rival Juventus and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek.

The Hammers have cash at their disposal following the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax, and with Michail Antonio now being the only option David Moyes has at the spearhead of his attack, it seems likely that a new striker will be recruited before the month’s end.

MORE: Done deal: Ajax announce €22.5M signing of West Ham centre-forward

90min suggest that Adam Hlozek, an 18-year-old currently playing his football in the Czech Republic, could be the solution. The report notes that Sparta Prague are demanding £20M in exchange for the teen, with both Juventus and Dortmund also keen.

More Stories / Latest News
Roma scout knew that Man United’s new signing would be a superstar… at age 12
Liverpool star’s future remains unclear as journalist clarifies reports of contract rejection
Pochettino makes world-class Argentinian a transfer priority at PSG… and it’s not Messi

Though such a hefty price-tag for a youngster and interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs threaten to complicate this deal for the Hammers, they couldn’t put a price on resolving their problems in attack long-term. For too long they have struggled to sign a suitable, recognised striker.

Could Hlozek be the answer?

More Stories Adam Hlozek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.