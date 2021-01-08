West Ham set to rival Juventus and Dortmund for £20M-rated striker

According to an exclusive report by 90min, West Ham are set to rival Juventus and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek.

The Hammers have cash at their disposal following the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax, and with Michail Antonio now being the only option David Moyes has at the spearhead of his attack, it seems likely that a new striker will be recruited before the month’s end.

90min suggest that Adam Hlozek, an 18-year-old currently playing his football in the Czech Republic, could be the solution. The report notes that Sparta Prague are demanding £20M in exchange for the teen, with both Juventus and Dortmund also keen.

Though such a hefty price-tag for a youngster and interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs threaten to complicate this deal for the Hammers, they couldn’t put a price on resolving their problems in attack long-term. For too long they have struggled to sign a suitable, recognised striker.

Could Hlozek be the answer?