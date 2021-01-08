After yet another semi-final defeat, this time to arch rivals, Man City, in the Carabao Cup, it’s abundantly clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to sign players with a winning mentality.

Although the Norwegian has guided his team to four semi-finals since taking over the Old Trafford hot-seat, United have lost them all.

In order to move forward and push on, it seems that the only way to do so is to freshen up the squad in certain areas.

Former United stalwart, Rio Ferdinand, had suggested, per talkSPORT, that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was the man to light the blue touch paper at the heart of United’s midfield.

However, another Red Devils old boy, Andy Cole, can’t see any way that Grealish can get into the current XI.

“I think Grealish is a super player. I’m not going to sit here and say anything different,” he said on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, cited by talkSPORT.

“But I’m looking at Manchester United’s midfield at the moment, where would you play him?

“You look at Bruno [Fernandes], the performances he’s putting in; that’s the position [Grealish] likes to play in.

“If you put him off the left, [Marcus] Rashford plays there… so where would you play him again?

“But I’m a mere mortal when it comes to things like this. I’m like everybody else from the outside looking in.”

More Stories / Latest News No agreement reached: Mesut Ozil’s departure from Arsenal not as imminent as suggested Transfer disagreement at Real Madrid as Zidane insists on signing French sensation – with Perez not convinced FA Cup TV money should be given to lower league clubs says Crawley boss

The issue that Cole is overlooking of course is that when good players become available, United have to be at the head of the queue to sign them.

If nothing else, signing Grealish would ensure strength in depth and competition for places, which is surely what every manager wants.