Worrying news for Juventus as key player tests positive for Covid-19

Obviously football has been battling against Covid-19 since the initial outbreak but it did feel like the protocols and careful approach from the clubs were working.

There wasn’t a lot of news about players and staff testing positive for the virus, but we’ve returned to that point where every single day is bringing news where too many are contracting it.

English sides are having a lot of problems just now with news that entire squads are having to isolate, but it’s also an issue in Italy where it’s just been confirmed that Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt has tested positive:

?#Juventus: #DeLigt positivo al COVID-19 // De Ligt has tested positive for COVID-19. — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 8, 2021

It’s not the first time that Juve have had their own issues with the virus this season, but you have to hope that the Dutch defender is okay and that it hasn’t spread to his teammates and coaches.

It’s also a nightmare for Andrea Pirlo from a selection point of view with several important games coming up, but he’ll probably need to miss at least two weeks as a result.