The pressure is firmly on Frank Lampard now, given that his big summer signings haven’t come anywhere close to the form that they were expected to show.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were banging the goals in almost every week in the Bundesliga, but since their switch to the Premier League, their form and goalscoring exploits have tailed off alarmingly.

Some mitigating circumstances for the former is that he’s had a bout of coronavirus to deal with on top of trying to settle in, in west London.

However, his former manager is concerned as to what plans the Blues have for him.

“As for Kai, I can see why Chelsea brought him in but I cannot yet see the exact idea Frank Lampard has for him,” Peter Bosz said to The Athletic (subscription required) cited by the Daily Express.

“It’s really good that he protects him in the press, though. But in the end, you must deliver, you must score goals and make goals. For a €100 million transfer you must play, and he isn’t.”

With almost half of the season gone already, Lampard has got to get to grips quickly with how to get the best out of Havertz and Werner.

If both strikers are fit and firing, there’s a chance that the Blues can make a dent at the top of the table.

If not, it’s going to be a long, hard few months for the former midfielder.