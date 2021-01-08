Youngster’s disappointing loan spell could prompt Man United to recall

Manchester United could be forced to recall winger Tahith Chong after the youngster’s loan spell with Werder Bremen continues to disappoint.

Chong, 21, joined United’s youth academy in 2016 after departing Feyenoord.

Despite enjoying a successful youth career, Chong struggled to nail down a place in the Red Devils’ senior first-team after making his debut in January 2019.

After featuring in 16 first-team matches in all competitions for United and managing just two assists, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to ship the youngster out to Germany to continue his development with Werder Bremen.

Chong joined the Bundesliga outfit during last year’s summer transfer window.

However, despite being hotly tipped to feature heavily in the green and white’s first-team, life in the city of Bremen has not quite gone to plan for the 21-year-old.

Struggling for game time and disappointing when he does get some minutes under his belt, it now being reported that the young Dutch attacker could see his loan spell terminated.

According to Fussball Transfers, Chong’s loan spell has ‘fallen short of expectations’ and has not being getting the minutes United were expecting him to when they agreed to the move in the summer.

Fussball go on to draw attention to the very real possibility that United will opt to terminate his loan six-months ahead of time.