Transfer disagreement at Real Madrid as Zidane insists on signing French sensation – with Perez not convinced

Zinedine Zidane is keen to see Real Madrid sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, but Florentino Perez is yet to be convinced, according to Don Balon.

Camavinga is considered one of France’s brightest young talents, having broken into the Rennes starting XI and made his first appearance for his national team despite still only being 18-years-old.

It comes as no surprise to see that compatriot Zidane is keen to see him move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but it is perhaps more surprising to se Florentino Perez stutter over splashing the cash.

Don Balon report that Zidane is desperate for Los Blancos to sign Camavinga from Rennes, but at current, Perez has his doubts over the value for money associated with the idea.

The Spanish outlet’s report claims that Perez was put off by Camavinga’s reported €55M price-tag, and is, at current, not buying into the hype surrounding the teenager.

Perez has scarcely thought twice about opening his chequebook, especially on highly-rated youngsters. Real Madrid have acquired countless of them in recent seasons.

Perhaps the real reason he’s reluctant to do business is because, as Don Balon report, Camavinga has recently appointed Jonathan Barnett – the same agent as Gareth Bale.