According to TNT Sports, Argentina international Cristian Pavon has been accused of sexual abuse after a brave alleged victim in Marisol Doyle took to social media to demand ‘justice’.

It’s claimed that the sexual abuse occurred in Pavon’s hometown of Cordoba in Argentina, with this taking place over a year ago, but Doyle has decided to come forward at this point for a reason…

With Doyle sharing her account on Instagram, she’s called for action at this moment in time as Pavon has just returned to Boca after a loan spell with MLS outfit LA Galaxy.

Per reports out of the United States cited on the MLS’ official site, Galaxy are keen on re-signing the winger after his successful loan spell, with negotiations having been held recently.

Doyle writes that the 24-year-old does not ‘deserve’ to be at Boca Juniors after his ‘bad acts’, calling for ‘justice’ and urging the Argentine outfit – who she supports – to ‘take action’.

la impunidad que creen que tienen algunos jugadores profesionales ya sobrepasa cualquier aspecto y tiene que parar. Hace un año le tocó a Marisol Doyle y la justicia aún no ha hecho nada. Basta de jugadores así en Boca y en el fútbol en sí. Basta de Pavón. @FernandBurlando pic.twitter.com/9DKr2RwIKy — Iara? (@robleiara_) January 9, 2021

Pavon has also posted a statement on his behalf to Instagram in response to the allegation:

#LAGalaxy Cristian Pavón posted this on Instagram after being accused of sexual abuse. “The complaint against Mr. Pavon is false. For this reason, Mr. Pavon timely denounced this matter before the alleged commission of crimes and false complaints, Prosecutor on duty.” pic.twitter.com/4yQHHOy7XO — Gio Garcia (@GioGarciaLA) January 9, 2021

Here is what Doyle had to say on the matter:

“This person does not deserve to be in the club because for his bad acts he must answer to justice because they turn a deaf ear?”

“A year ago I have been facing many situations and trying to heal wounds and making justice act what happens to the club of whom I am a fan, they should take action…”

“I can no longer bear so much hypocrisy … I hope and wish they take into account this type of attitudes.”

“After that episode I was very afraid of reprisals, because I knew he was a well-known player and I decided to return to my city. With the passing of the days everything became difficult.”

“Today I am strengthened and I can face it in Justice as it should be.”

We hope that Boca Juniors investigate this matter thoroughly and that Argentina’s judicial system handle this incident as swiftly as possible.

Pavon represented Argentina in the 2018 World and has won a total of 11 caps, the ace has not been called up for his nation since September of 2018.