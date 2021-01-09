Mikel Arteta gives update on Arsenal star Thomas Partey – who has been out for over a month

Speaking in wake of Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, Mikel Arteta gave an update on the condition of Thomas Partey.

After enduring an unprecedentedly bad run of form, Arsenal are now coming out of the other side. Today’s extra-time triumph over Newcastle made it four wins on the bounce for the Gunners, which would have been unthinkable a few weeks back, when they sat 15th in the Premier League.

What’s all the more impressive is that Arsenal have been doing it without marquee summer signing Thomas Partey, who they signed from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in the summer.

Partey has been injured and as a result unavailable for selection, but speaking to the press after Arsenal’s win over Newcastle, Arteta revealed that, while the Ghanian is not yet fit and ready to compete, it doesn’t sound as though he’s a million miles away.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on the matter.