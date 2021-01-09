Aston Villa’s John Terry is likely to be furious with this decision

Former Chelsea legend and now Aston Villa assistant head coach, John Terry, has long enjoyed the trappings of wealth that the game of football has given him.

Whether that be materialistic or his high profile allowing him to be afforded certain courtesies, Terry, one would imagine, is used to having it all.

However, one recent decision isn’t likely to have gone down well in the Terry household.

According to The Sun, Terry wanted to build a huge new garage at his property in Cobham, together with a poolside bar and undercover area for the many guests he invites to his house as well as staff quarters.

Councillor Imogen Jamieson, cited by The Sun, noted the noise nuisance to neighbours that building such structures would bring, and as a result, Surrey Council have rejected Terry’s plans.

Given that the property already has a library, stables and a tennis court, you’d have thought that would’ve been more than enough to keep the former England international happy.