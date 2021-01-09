The life of a footballer is a short one in comparison to those of us who hold what would generally be termed a normal job.

If players are lucky, they may have a career spanning 12-15 years, but then nothing unless they happen to fall into media work or coaching.

Royston Drenthe, a former player for Real Madrid and Everton, found himself bankrupt and as a result, he is having to resurrect his career in the Spanish Third Division.

Having signed for Racing Murcia three days ago, Drenthe was preparing to make his debut this weekend.

However, because of a coronavirus outbreak at Cartagena, Sport report that he’ll have to wait at least another week before getting going.

More Stories / Latest News FA Cup 3rd Round: What happens in the event of any drawn games? Arsenal youngster fires back at Arteta and knew writing was on the wall for him immediately Pochettino sets out his footballing philosophy for PSG as he prepares players to win at all costs

Now 33, the Dutchman will have the best part of six months to earn a further deal and perhaps extend his football career for a few more seasons.

If not, he faces the prospect of civilian life once again.