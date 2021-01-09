Bayern Munich interested in signing Real Madrid wide-man with Los Blancos considering cashing-in

Real Madrid are considering allowing Vinicius Junior to leave the club, with Bayern Munich thought to be interested in securing his services.

That’s according to Don Balon, who report that Real Madrid are keen to trim down their squad, with both Lucas Vasquez and Eden Hazard valued more by manager Zinedine Zidane than Vinicius.

As a result, the club could give the green light to his departure, which would be a pretty clear admission that the Brazilian has not yet shown signs that he will develop into the player they hoped he would be.

Vinicius was once considered one of Real Madrid’s hottest prospects, yet still, he is yet to refine his end product. As a result, or so is claimed in the report, Los Blancos could cut their losses.

Don Balon believe Bayern Munich to be one side interested. As reported by Sky Sports in October, Bayern were knocked back by Chelsea in an approach for the long-admired Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Vinicius fits the same mould as Chelsea’s CHO, so there may well be truth in this rumour.