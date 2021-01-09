Bruno Fernandes reveals what Paul Pogba promised after joining Man United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that team-mate Paul Pogba promised to provide him with quality chances after the Portuguese star joined the Red Devils 12-months ago.

Fernandes, 27, teamed-up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after making a £49.5m switch from Sporting Lisbon during last year’s January transfer window.

Since the elite attacking midfielder’s arrival in Manchester, Fernandes’ on-field effect cannot be underestimated.

Fernandes has featured in 47 matches in all competitions and has already racked up an eye-watering 44 direct goal contributions.

Arguably one of the main contributors for Solskjaer’s title charge has been the emergence of Fernandes.

However, speaking ahead of the Reds’ next clash, which is scheduled for Saturday evening against Watford in the FA Cup’s Third Round, Fernandes has revealed what team-mate Pogba promised him when he first arrived in Manchester.

Speaking to NBC Sports, as quoted by MEN, the 27-year-old said: “The relationship I have with Paul is good.

“He speaks Italian and I speak Italian, from the beginning I knew him from Italy and he knows me. It was easy to work with him.

“Straight away when I arrived, he was injured. I saw him recovering and training on the pitch away from us.

“He was calling me sometimes when I was training and he said ‘I’m seeing the games, I’m seeing your movement, don’t worry. When I’m fit, I will show you that I can find you. I see you move, you move to the right and to the left, in behind. When I come back, I will show you how I can find you a lot.’

“It shows you the confidence he gives to you, like when he comes back, he’s trying to help you become better and you help him to become better.”

With Fernandes’ arrival in addition to Pogba’s recent return to fitness, the pair have had a profound effect on their side’s chance creation.

However, with strong suggestions Pogba could be set for an exit in the summer, fans will be hoping they are able to see the pair combine for a little longer.