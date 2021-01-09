Chelsea have five-man shortlist who could replace Frank Lampard

Roman Abramovich has reportedly drawn up a five-man shortlist of possible candidates to replace Frank Lampard should the English manager fail to turn his side’s on-field fortunes around.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League, seven points off league leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, despite spending upwards of £200m in the summer transfer window.

The Blues’ hierarchy sanctioned the transfers of seven first-team players including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.

However, despite last summer’s eye-opening recruitment, Lampard has so far struggled to get his Blues firing on all cylinders.

Chelsea have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions during a four-week period which has seen Lampard’s side suffer crushing defeats to arch-rivals Arsenal (3-1) and title rivals Manchester City (3-1).

After such a poor period of results over the notoriously jammed packed festive period, the pressure is beginning to mount on the former Derby County manager.

We recently released an exclusive interview with a Chelsea insider who revealed just how much pressure the English boss is under.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the club’s hierarchy are prepared to afford Lampard a bit more time but will insist that results soon pick up.

Should they not, the Daily Mail claim the Blues have identified Massimiliano Allegri, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Thomas Tuchel and surprisingly Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhüttl all as potential replacements.