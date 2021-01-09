With Sebastien Haller having been moved on to Ajax for less than half the money West Ham paid for him 18 months ago, David Moyes had to have had a replacement lined up to bring in.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele had been approached by the east Londoners, and the player has seemingly now let them know his decision.

Football Insider quote a source that has knowledge of the player’s wishes, and it isn’t good news for the Hammers.

The outlet say that Dembele has not only made it clear that he doesn’t want to sign for West Ham, he isn’t interested in leaving Lyon at all.

Apparently, he would prefer to stay and help the French outfit try and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Although the news will surely disappoint Moyes, the Hammers manager does still have three weeks left of the window to try and secure another replacement.

Given that he has money to burn, there’ll likely be plenty of clubs ready to ease their economical situation by offering their players to the east Londoners.