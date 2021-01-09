Agreement reached: PSG star strikes deal with Juventus after being convinced by Cristiano Ronaldo

Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Angel Di Maria at PSG – but the winger has other ideas, with a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo being targeted.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who suggest than an agreement has already been reached between Di Maria and Juventus, with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man set to move to Turin at the end of the season.

This suggestion has emerged from virtually nowhere, so we ought to take it with a pinch of salt, but Todo Fichajes believe that Di Maria has remained in contact with Ronaldo and has seemingly been convinced to depart the Parc des Princes.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed the best part of his career with PSG, but he will be well aware that he only has one more big contract in him during his playing days. If Todo Fichajes’ information is to be believed, he’s chosen to take one offered to him by Juve.