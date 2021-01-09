Dimitar Berbatov highlights Real Madrid star despite impressive Eric Bailly performances

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has admitted that Eric Bailly’s recent impressive form is relieving some pressure on his old club side to sign a new defender in January. However, the retired striker has highlighted Real Madrid’s captain Sergio Ramos as a potential winter signing.

Berbatov, now retired, knows what it takes to be successful at Old Trafford after a four-year spell with the Red Devils saw the Bulgarian marksman lift a whopping eight major trophies.

However, now retired and plying his trade as a footballing pundit, Berbatov, like the United faithful is forced to watch on as the Red Devils mount their first serious title challenge since 2013.

Trophy-less since 2017, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to end his side’s silverware draught.

Despite United’s attacking prowess, there are still major concerns about their ability to keep the ball out of their own net.

With a back-four which changes like the wind, Solskjaer will be hoping to add some stability to his first-choice defensive options.

However, with only attacker Amad Diallo confirmed in the January window (as per ManUtd.com), so far, United look unlikely to sign a defender this month.

Despite the prospect of being forced to wait until the summer, Berbatov has identified Real Madrid’s Ramos as the one key signing he’d like to see arrive at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Betfair, as quoted by MEN, the retired striker said: “I have read the reports about Sergio Ramos and there is a lot of speculation about his future. He could bring a lot of experience and steel to any team.

“Although he is 34-years-old, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse.

“If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him.

“At his age of course Real Madrid are reluctant to offer him a long contract. Maybe they are arguing about money because it always comes down to money, but both sides should think long and hard about it because the grass isn’t always greener.

“I have no doubts that players would love to join United but January is a tough time to move. Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra and Bruno Fernandes did it, and turned out to be great signings, but the same was not true for others who joined at this time of year.

“I have always said that United need another defender, but looking at the recent performances of Eric Bailly, if he stays focused and injury free then he can be a rock at the back of defence.

“But if United are going to buy someone, especially at this point in the season, they need to be a perfect fit for the team. I don’t think they need anyone at the moment.”