With training ground outbreaks of coronavirus now becoming a common occurrence, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see football taking a break in the foreseeable future.

We’re led to believe that the new Covid-19 variant in particular is spreading like wildfire amongst the general public, however, if the English Football League players who are continuously flouting the protocols wanted a reality check regarding the current situation, now they’ve got one.

According to the Daily Mail, the amount of positive tests being returned from players in the Championship and Leagues One and Two is 50% higher than those from the general public.

It’s surely with that in mind that new protocols are being swiftly brought in.

With immediate effect, players will no longer be able to hug when celebrating a goal, shake hands or swap shirts.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa’s John Terry is likely to be furious with this decision Pundit worried for the future of the FA Cup if it’s scrapped because of Covid outbreaks ‘I made a mistake’ – Man United Women’s boss slammed for allowing players to mix with other teams in Dubai

Unless they’re warming up on the sidelines, subs will now be required to wear masks at all times and, for training sessions, players must turn up and leave in their training kits and won’t be allowed to shower unless they live more than an hour away from the training ground.

A raft of other measures will also be introduced for their Premier League counterparts.