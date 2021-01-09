Exclusive: West Ham make enquiry to Real Madrid for out-of-favour star

West Ham United have made an enquiry to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic, initially on loan but including an option to buy.

Jovic, 23, only joined Real Madrid during the summer of 2019, however, after struggling to replicate his once prolific form at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Serbian marksman is facing the axe.

Real Madrid’s 23-year-old has featured in 32 matches in all competitions but has found the back of the net on just two occasions; a stark contrast to the rate he was scoring for Frankfurt.

A recent report from Spanish outlet Marca claimed Los Blancos’ manager Zinedine Zidane has finally ran out of patience with Jovic and is actively looking to offload him.

CaughtOffside understands this report is accurate and that the Serbian born striker is now being professionally advised to move on for the sake of his stagnating career.

We understand that a reunion with former club Frankfurt is a very real possibility, however, another club giving serious consideration to the 23-year-old is David Moyes’ West Ham.

The Hammers have recently seen striker Sebastien Haller join Ajax in a deal worth £20.2m, as per Sky Sports.

However, despite Moyes’ recent efforts to cool speculation they’re not in the market for replacements just yet, we understand that has not stopped the Hammers’ recruitment specialists approaching Real Madrid.

It is not yet clear how much the La Liga giants will allow Jovic to depart for, but they are expected to lose a huge chunk of the £56.7m they initially paid for him.

We understand West Ham’s recent approach for Jovic was to discuss the possibility of the Los Blancos sanctioning a loan move with an option to buy.