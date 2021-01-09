It’s about that time again.

FA Cup Third Round weekend is still one of the most keenly awaited in the English football calendar, and this year has been no different.

Although giant killings are fewer and farther between now, there’s still the opportunity at this early stage for one to occur.

Certainly, as the games kick-off later today, all of the 64 clubs that are still able to play across the weekend will be hopeful of seeing their name in the hat for the Fourth Round.

In any event, in this most atypical of seasons, what happens if a match is drawn at the end of 90 minutes?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen to it that there will be no replays in the current season, to avoid fixture pile-ups later in the campaign.

So, if results are all square, the match will go to extra-time and, if needed, penalties.

It means that, unless the match has been postponed because of a Covid outbreak, all Third Round games will be completed by Monday evening.