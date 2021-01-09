It appears that the stupidity of football players regarding Covid-19 issues isn’t just confined to the men’s game, with Man United Women’s boss, Casey Stoney, having to make a grovelling apology after it came to light she allowed some of her players to head to Dubai over the festive period.

With the country’s borders still open to those travelling from the UK around Christmas time, The Sun report that Stoney gave the go-ahead for her players to travel home to family, should they so wish, but others took advantage to have a festive getaway.

After it came to light that they met up with players from Man City Ladies and Arsenal Ladies, who have since tried to have games called off because of positive coronavirus cases per The Telegraph (subscription required) and cited by The Sun, Stoney was forced to admit her error.

“I said before Christmas that I will always take my players’ wellbeing into consideration and I granted permission for my players to go home and see their families to have a break,” she was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“On reflection, I do trust my players wholeheartedly to stick within government guidelines, everything we allowed them to do was within government guidelines, but I have to be honest and on reflection, it was a poor error in judgement from me. I am sincerely sorry for that.

“The buck starts with me and it stops with me so I am sorry for that.

“Everything was considered as a club in terms of the players’ needs. That’s why it was approved. I made a mistake and I take responsibility for it.

“Anybody deemed to be breaking club protocols or government guidelines, I take very seriously and I will deal with internally.”

United’s Women were due to play against Everton, but that’s now one of an increasing number of matches to have been postponed.

Perhaps the seriousness of the matter will now hit home, particularly if the season has to be suspended as a result.