Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford names his dream signing

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has named Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as his dream signing.

Bamford, 27, is in fine form having reached double figures in just his first 17 Premier League matches, so far this season.

The Whites’ leading striker has seen his side play some incredible football during the 2020-21 campaign which sees the Yorkshire side back in England’s top-flight for the first time in 16 years.

However, despite Marcelo Bielsa’s ‘do or die’ attitude, Bamford believes the squad could benefit from extra quality.

Speaking to the club’s official podcast (as quoted by MOT Leeds News), the 27-year-old forward was asked who his ideal signing would be if money were no object.

“Money’s no object,” Bamford said. “Right, so let’s think about it position-wise. Number nine we’re pretty much sorted.

“Do you know what, I’d sign, especially with the way we play, the left-back from Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies.

“The way we attack, literally our full-backs sometimes play as wingers, we are very attacking and he was just, he came into my head quite quickly then. He’d be a perfect fit. Leeds fans don’t get excited, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Davies, 20, has enjoyed a monumental rise to the forefront of European football after a stunning campaign last time out with Bayern Munich saw the young left-back lift the treble.

The Canadian attacking full-back is quickly emerging as of one, if not, the, best left-back on planet earth and one person who would love to line-up next to him is Leeds’ Bamford.