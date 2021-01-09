Menu

Liverpool open to SHOCK transfer involving Sadio Mane and €130M Barcelona star swap

Just when you think the transfer window can’t surprise you any more than it already has over the years, a rumour like this circulates.

Diario Gol report that Liverpool are keen on Antoine Griezmann, with Sadio Mane in the picture to be offered in return for the Barcelona forward.

Griezmann has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp following his move from Atletico Madrid. Diario Gol report that Barca forked out €130M to secure his signature, a fee that he hasn’t even come close to justifying.

As a result, it would come as no surprise if the club looked to cash in, and you have to think, even after a few seasons off the boil, there would be no shortage of interest for a player with his credentials.

Diario Gol believe that Jurgen Klopp is keen to take Griezmann to Anfield, which is a surprise in itself. More so than that, though, is that the report notes Liverpool could bypass a shortage on cash by offering Sadio Mane in exchange.

The Spanish outlet (bizarrely) claims that Mane is not on good terms with Klopp, which has left this unthinkable exchange now looking like a possibility.

We’ll believe it when we see it…

