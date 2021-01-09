Arsenal teammate sends message of support to Gabriel Martinelli after seemingly serious warm-up injury

David Luiz has taken to Instagram to send a message to support for Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian was injured in the warm up as Arsenal faced Newcastle.

There were heartbreaking scenes on the field of play pre-match, with Martinelli, who has only recently returned from a long-term knee injury, leaving the field in tears after hurting himself in the warm-up.

There was no player near Martinelli. Those are the injuries that are oftentimes most severe.

The youngster will no doubt be gutted as he looks at another potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines, having just returned from one. Thankfully, he has the full support of his Arsenal teammates.

Compatriot David Luiz took to Instagram post-match to share his love and support for Martinelli.

David Luiz on Instagram: “This game was for u my little bro !! We all love you !!! ??????” [IG: davidluiz_4] #afc pic.twitter.com/A1QkUrBQMP — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 9, 2021

While this is likely to give Arsenal fans a warm and fuzzy feeling inside at first glance, the mere fact that Luiz has posted something of this nature is a pretty clear indication of the seriousness of the injury.

Get well soon, Gabriel.