Menu

Man United and Man City keen on Bayern star with Real Madrid sale set to trigger transfer merry-go-round

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich could part with Kingsley Coman in order to fund a move to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, with both Manchester clubs interested in signing him.

That’s what’s reported by Don Balon, who are under the impression that Real Madrid are considering parting with Vinicius in order to raise funds to spend in the transfer market, with Bayern keen to position themselves at the front of the queue to get a deal done.

MORE: Opinion: Solskjaer deserves more credit for United’s league turnaround

Bayern too will need to get cash from somewhere, though, and Don Balon suggest that they could do so through the sale of Kingsley Coman, although it is unclear exactly why a club as well-run as Bayern would swap out Coman for the far less refined Vinicius.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Balogun is gone for sure’ – These Arsenal fans say ‘bye’ to starlet Folarin Balogun after contract rebel’s omission vs Newcastle
Bayern Munich interested in signing Real Madrid wide-man with Los Blancos considering cashing-in
‘Tierney is being run into the ground’ and ‘sickening’ – These Arsenal fans react to Arteta’s lineup for Newcastle FA Cup tie

Regardless, if the Bavarian giants were to sell the France international, Don Balon believe that both Manchester United and Manchester City would be in the hunt to sign him, with PSG also likely to show an interest in re-signing the 24-year-old.

Let’s wait and see if there’s any truth to this rumour.

More Stories Kingsley Coman Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.