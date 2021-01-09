Man United and Man City keen on Bayern star with Real Madrid sale set to trigger transfer merry-go-round

Bayern Munich could part with Kingsley Coman in order to fund a move to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, with both Manchester clubs interested in signing him.

That’s what’s reported by Don Balon, who are under the impression that Real Madrid are considering parting with Vinicius in order to raise funds to spend in the transfer market, with Bayern keen to position themselves at the front of the queue to get a deal done.

Bayern too will need to get cash from somewhere, though, and Don Balon suggest that they could do so through the sale of Kingsley Coman, although it is unclear exactly why a club as well-run as Bayern would swap out Coman for the far less refined Vinicius.

Regardless, if the Bavarian giants were to sell the France international, Don Balon believe that both Manchester United and Manchester City would be in the hunt to sign him, with PSG also likely to show an interest in re-signing the 24-year-old.

Let’s wait and see if there’s any truth to this rumour.