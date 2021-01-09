Manchester United may have been forced to shelve their interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, but they’re likely to return in the summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Sky Sports reported back in December that Trippier was of interest to Man United, who were evidently in the market for competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-side of defence.

However, that was before Trippier was hit with a 10-week ban by the FA for betting breaches. It would make little sense for United to invest in a player who would be unavailable for over two months.

“Lump on if you want.” The WhatsApp messages that led to Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban from football, according to a report published by the FA. pic.twitter.com/3OGUibpdgU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 5, 2021

However, if Man United’s interest in Trippier was genuine, you have to think they were looking beyond what remains of the current campaign and ahead into the seasons to come, when the England international would be able to contribute.

Perhaps that is reflected by this latest report from Todo Fichajes, who expect Man United to use the summer transfer window to pursue Trippier with a view to signing him ahead of next season.

You get the feeling that this is not the last we’ve heard of this rumour.