Menu

Approach made: Liverpool make their move to sign Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe has rejected an approach from Jurgen Klopp made on Liverpool’s behalf, according to Don Balon.

Liverpool have been long-linked with a move for Mbappe. As improbable as the transfer ever actually materialising may seem, the mere mention of it is enough to get Reds fans excited.

Unfortunately for any Liverpool fans who were desperate to see Mbappe in Liverpool colours, Don Balon believe that Klopp approached the Frenchman over the possibility of a summer move to Anfield.

MORE: Salah’s agent ‘negotiating’ with Liverpool as club prioritises contracts for other stars

By the sound of things, the striker’s response wasn’t particularly positive.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United likely to return for Atletico Madrid star after 10-week ban
Man United and Man City keen on Bayern star with Real Madrid sale set to trigger transfer merry-go-round
‘Balogun is gone for sure’ – These Arsenal fans say ‘bye’ to starlet Folarin Balogun after contract rebel’s omission vs Newcastle

Liverpool themselves, should they actually be interested in signing Mbappe, would only have ever considered it a pipe dream, rather an a legitimate option in the transfer market.

There is certainly no guarantee that Mbappe, contracted with PSG until 2022, will leave the Parc des Princes, and if he does, Real Madrid are surely the most likely to secure his signature.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.