Menu

Jose Mourinho keen to bring Real Madrid ace to Tottenham this month

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho is considering a loan move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao this month, according to Todo Fichajes.

Mourinho is short for options at the back, with Tottenham still competing in three competitions – the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

A new centre-back will likely be pretty high on Mourinho’s list of priorities for the winter transfer window, and Todo Fichajes he could look towards Militao.

MORE: Spurs discussing La Liga move for midfielder on the fringes

Militao, formerly of Mourinho’s beloved Porto, is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Todo Fichajes reporting that the player himself is open to the idea of going out on loan.

Todo Fichajes believe that Mourinho is considering bringing him to Tottenham on a temporary basis. Real Madrid would likely not entertain a sale, with Militao without doubt one for the future.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: James Justin scores magnificent solo curler for Leicester to leave Stoke in awe during FA Cup tie
Real Madrid striker set for exit as Zidane loses patience
Liverpool open to SHOCK transfer involving Sadio Mane and €130M Barcelona star swap

Whether that would be for what remains of the 2020/21 campaign, or beyond, remains to be seen, but Mourinho could do far worse when it comes to cut-price deals conducted mid-season.

If Militao is available for loan, as Todo Fichajes suggest he is, it may well be wise for Tottenham to beef up their defensive options with his arrival.

More Stories Eder Militao Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.