Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms defender set for exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been allowed to speak to other clubs over a possible Old Trafford exit.

Fosu-Mensah, 23, joined United’s youth academy back in 2014 after opting to switch from Ajax.

After featuring in 22 youth matches for both the Red Devils’ under-23s and under-18s sides, Fosu-Mensah was loaned out to Crystal Palace and Fulham in an effort to continue his development.

However, having made less than 30 appearances for both Palace and Fulham combined, the Dutch defender has always struggled to stamp his authority in England’s top-flight.

The 2020-21 campaign has gone much the same way for the 23-year-old, who is now back with the Reds’ first-team, after being named in just three matches, so far in all competitions.

According to manager Solskjaer, the 23-year-old has been granted permission to negotiate a move elsewhere and has admitted now is the right time to bid farewell to the defender.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by the Mirror, Solskjaer said: “I’m not sure if Timo is going to stay or [if] he’s going to take an option now.

“He’s not played enough, so of course he’s been allowed to speak to clubs, with a view to leaving now in January.

“It’s difficult when you’ve got good players, talented players, and you can’t give them game time. He’s now at the stage where he needs to go and play again.

“It might be [at the] end of January, or it might be in the summer that he finds somewhere else. So he’s working hard, Tim, he’s ready for a move for any club that he feels ready for.”

Solskjaer’s admission comes ahead of his side’s Third Round FA Cup tie against Watford on Saturday, however, despite the strong possibility that the Norwegian will name a much changed side, it now looks like Fosu-Mensah won’t be one of those included.