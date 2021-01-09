Paris-Saint Germain reignite interest in Juventus star

Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly reignited their interest in Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Dybala, 27, joined Juventus in 2015 after making the switch from Palermo in a deal worth £36m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival five-years ago, the explosive Argentinian attacking midfielder has racked up 138 direct goal contributions in 243 appearances, in all competitions.

However, despite a largely successful spell in Turin which has seen Dybala lift 10 major trophies, including five Serie A titles, the 27-year-old has shockingly fallen out-of-favour with new boss Andrea Pirlo.

Dybala has seen his playing time heavily restricted under Pirlo which is echoed by the fact he’s started just seven Serie A matches, so far this season.

With just 18-months left on the South American’s current contract, there have been suggestions that he could be set for a departure sooner rather than later.

According to a recent live report from TuttoSport (via ESPN), Dybala has emerged as a transfer target for Paris-Saint Germain.

TuttoSport’s claims come at a time when the Daily Express, who cite football agent, Bruno Satin, speaking on Canal+ claim another key target for the Ligue 1 giants is Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.