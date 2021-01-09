Uruguayan alcohol manufacturers have launched a new wine under the brand name ‘Gracias Negrito’ in a show of support for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, 33, who signed for United during last summer’s transfer window deadline day has recently seen a racism ban upheld by the FA.

The elite striker posted a message of thanks in his native tongue on his official Instagram before his side faced Southampton in November.

The South American’s wording of ‘gracias negrito’ was slammed by the FA on the grounds of racism.

However, despite the Red Devils’ reiterating that their striker was simply using a non-offensive term in his native language, the FA decided to continue with a three match ban.

In response to the striker’s recent ban, business owners back in Cavani’s home country have found a unique way to support their sporting idol.

An unnamed wine-maker has launched what promoter Silvina Rosas describes as a ‘very black wine’ under the brand name ‘Gracias Negrito’.