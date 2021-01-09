The Mauricio Pochettino era at Paris Saint-Germain carries on against Brest on Saturday evening, and the former Tottenham Hotspur manager has set his stall out already.

The Argentinian was known for playing an attractive and expansive passing game whilst in charge of the north London outfit, and on a relative shoestring budget was able to almost earn them their first-ever Champions League trophy.

Although Neymar will be missing through injury for the game, he’ll still have the likes of Kylian Mbappe to start, and he knows exactly how he wants his team to play.

“PSG’s goal is to win games. There are no other objectives,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“We also have an idea, a footballing philosophy and a structure that will lead us to victory.”

The pressure will be on Pochettino to deliver immediately of course.

Domestically, it’s a foregone conclusion that the PSG hierarchy expect the club to win the Ligue 1 title every year.

It’s the Champions League they crave, and a chance to get revenge over Barcelona when the competition restarts will be occupying their minds in due course.