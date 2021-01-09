Menu

Barcelona co-owned full-back close to becoming Mauricio Pochettino’s first signing as PSG boss

PSG are close to securing the signing of Real Betis right-back Emerson, who is part-owned by Barcelona, according to Todo Fichajes.

As reported by Marca back in 2019, Real Betis and Barcelona split the bill with the acquisition of Emerson from Atletico Mineiro, with the full-back remaining at the Benito Villamarín Stadium to continue with his development.

Marca report that Barcelona have the option to purchase Emerson outright for €6M at the end of this season, should they so wish, but if Todo Fichajes’ latest report on the Brazilian is to be believed, he may well be off to France without making an appearance for Barca.

Todo Fichajes believe that PSG are merely a step away from signing Emerson, with Mauricio Pochettino keen to strengthen his options on the right side of his defence.

Their report claims that Emerson has already agreed personal terms with PSG, so all that’s left is for the French champions to agree a fee with both Real Betis and Barcelona.

You get the feeling that’ll be a little more complicated than usual, but with the club likely to back new manager Pochettino in the transfer window – when there’s a will, there’s a way.

