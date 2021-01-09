Real Madrid hold advantage over Liverpool in race for world-class defender for one key reason

According to reports, Real Madrid could lean on their strong relationship with sponsors ADIDAS in an attempt to beat Liverpool to the signing of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba.

Alaba, 28, has spent 12-years with the Bavarians since joining their youth academy all the way back in 2008.

However, with the Austrian out of contract in the summer and with no signs of a successful renewal, there have been ongoing suggestions that the 28-year-old will depart sooner rather than later.

Alaba was famously part of the Bayern Munich side who dominated Europe’s big leagues last season as the German champions lifted a monumental treble, including the Champions League.

However, despite a hugely successful time in Munich which has spanned well over a decade and seen the Austrian lift a whopping 25 major trophies, Alaba’s time at the Allianz Arena looks to be coming to an end.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid and Liverpool are the favourites to land the world-class centre-back.

However, it is Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos who could be in the driving seat as they look to use their relationship with ADIDAS in an attempt to get a deal over the line.

AS claim that Real Madrid’s partnership with ADIDAS which has been active since 1998 and has recently been extended until 2028 could be key in any proposed deal.

Alaba is well known for being one of the sports brand’s biggest names which prompted the company to provide the necessary platform for the 28-year-old to make the switch to Madrid.