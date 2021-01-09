Real Madrid striker set for exit as Zidane loses patience

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is reportedly heading for the exit door as Zinedine Zidane finally loses his patience with the out-of-form marksman.

Jovic, 23, joined Real Madrid during the summer of 2019 after making a £56.7m switch from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, after enjoying a hugely successful two-year spell with Frankfurt, the Serbian has so far failed to replicate his prolific form at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Jovic has featured in 32 matches in all competitions since joining Los Blancos but has managed to net just twice.

There is now growing speculation that the Serbian forward could be axed from Zidane’s long-term plans as the Spanish giants find themselves some way off rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Despite having his playing time restricted due to injuries and a positive COVID-19 test, as per Goal, Jovic has featured for just 208 minutes in all competitions, so far this season.

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, Zidane no longer ‘trusts’ Jovic, as the striker sees himself tipped to join either AC Milan or former club Frankfurt.

Jovic was linked with a summer move to Manchester United, however, after the Red Devils’ hierarchy landed out-of-contract Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, a proposed move for Jovic failed to materialise.