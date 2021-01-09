Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to reunite with Zinedine Zidane at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to lure Zinedine Zidane to Juventus, with the Real Madrid boss’ contract having just 18 months left to run, according to Don Balon.

While Don Balon report that Zidane WILL continue at the Santiago Bernabeu until at least the end of the season, there appears to be doubts surrounding his long-term future at the club.

That’s a situation that Cristiano Ronaldo is hoping to take advantage of. Don Balon report that the Juventus forward would love to work with Zidane again, with the Frenchman’s former side Juventus providing the perfect platform for that to happen.

While Ronaldo may well be keen on a reunion with Zidane, the man that helped him become the most successful player in Champions League history, there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ associated with this.

Ronaldo’s own contract with Juventus expires in 2022, and there’s nothing to suggest at current that Andrea Pirlo will be dismissed prior to that time. If Zidane is freed up in 2022, he may well head to Juve, but will Ronaldo still be there?