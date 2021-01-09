Ravel Morrison is on the lookout for his 13th club in 11 years after his contract at ADO Den Haag was cancelled by mutual consent.

The player is still only 27 years of age, but it does seem as though his best years have passed him by.

The Manchester Evening News recall how Morrison was once labelled by Sir Alex Ferguson as the best player he had ever seen according to Rio Ferdinand, however, it appears that the player’s career has gone down the pan ever since leaving Old Trafford.

He had signed a 12-month contract with the Dutch outfit but the agreement has been torn up after just four months with no reason given.

Instead, Den Haag released the following short statement on their official website:

“The roads of ADO Den Haag and Ravel Morrison will separate immediately.

“ADO Den Haag and Morrison have decided to terminate the 27-year-old midfielder’s contract by mutual agreement.

“Morrison signed for one season at the Cars Jeans Stadium last summer. The Jamaica international has a history with Manchester United, West Ham United and Lazio Roma, among others.

“ADO Den Haag thanks Morrison for his efforts and wishes him the best of luck in his further career.”

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) Uruguay launch controversial wine in support of Edinson Cavani Video: Derby dumped out of the FA Cup as heroic Chorley bag a late second Dimitar Berbatov highlights Real Madrid star despite impressive Eric Bailly performances

It’s a real shame that a player with so much footballing talent clearly has issues which seemingly can’t be resolved.

This latest breakdown isn’t so much a waste of talent, but a set of recurring circumstances that won’t allow Morrison to reach a level he is clearly capable of producing.