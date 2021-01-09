Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on injured Man United star in wake of hefty collision during FA Cup triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shed light on the condition of Eric Bailly after the centre-back was withdrawn during Manchester United’s victory over Watford.

United’s win over the Hornets was less than convincing, but they returned to winning ways and progressed to the next round of the FA Cup – what else matters?

All that will be of concern to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in wake of the game is the condition of Bailly, who was forcibly taken off as a substitute after a hefty collision with goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

At the time of the incident it looked as though it could have been a head injury, concussion being the assumption, hence why the physios were so insistent to get him off the field.

However, speaking to the press after the game, Solskjaer has suggested otherwise. He explained how the pain is actually in Bailly’s neck, with the club hoping it’s merely a muscle injury.

Here’s what the United boss had to say.