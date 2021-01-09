Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on injured Man United star in wake of hefty collision during FA Cup triumph

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shed light on the condition of Eric Bailly after the centre-back was withdrawn during Manchester United’s victory over Watford.

United’s win over the Hornets was less than convincing, but they returned to winning ways and progressed to the next round of the FA Cup – what else matters?

All that will be of concern to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in wake of the game is the condition of Bailly, who was forcibly taken off as a substitute after a hefty collision with goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

MORE: Opinion: Solskjaer deserves more credit for United’s league turnaround

At the time of the incident it looked as though it could have been a head injury, concussion being the assumption, hence why the physios were so insistent to get him off the field.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal teammate sends message of support to Gabriel Martinelli after seemingly serious warm-up injury
Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic performs one of the most bizarre touchline warm-ups you’ll ever see
Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay scores beautiful chest-to-volley golazo for Lyon against Rennes

However, speaking to the press after the game, Solskjaer has suggested otherwise. He explained how the pain is actually in Bailly’s neck, with the club hoping it’s merely a muscle injury.

Here’s what the United boss had to say.

More Stories Eric Bailly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.